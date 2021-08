To begin, you will need to create a prison in an undeveloped area. This prison will require limited equipment. This design takes a few minutes. After you have finished building your prison, it should be tested for security. A prison must pass more than ten safety tests. Once the test is completed, the prison will be ready for the prisoners. The central prison management will send hundreds of more prisoners. For the clinks, you will need to hire guards. They can also protect the clinks. They can stop any prisoner from escaping easily. The guards would have to deal with the situation if all the prisoners wanted to flee.