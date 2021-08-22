UPDATED: Where Will Tropical Storm Henri Make Landfall? How the Track Has Shifted

People across the Northeast have been watching the forecast for days, looking to get a sense of where the storm that is now Tropical Storm Henri would make landfall. Its track has shifted -- earlier this week, the storm was taking aim at Cape Cod and Boston, and both places were preparing for first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years. But just a day later, the track had moved west, putting Connecticut, Long Island and nearly New York City directly in the crosshairs.