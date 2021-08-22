Will Rick Grimes Return in The Walking Dead Final Season?

The Walking Dead began with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), but will he be back for the end? Rick emerges from a coma at the onset of the zombie apocalypse in the series premiere, "Days Gone Bye," and leads the group that has survived together for 12 years at the start of Season 11. The Final Season of The Walking Dead takes place more than six years after Rick disappears in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," where his found family are onlookers to Rick's apparent death when he blows up a bridge halting a walker horde. A Civic Republic Military helicopter flies him away from The Walking Dead, shuttling off towards a planned movie spin-off, but could Rick return in Season 11?