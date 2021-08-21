Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West; Natrona County Lower Elevations; North Big Horn Basin; Northeast Johnson County; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southeast Johnson County; Southwest Big Horn Basin; Wind River Basin Showers and Thunderstorms with potential Small Hail and Gusty Wind This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph along with brief heavy rain. Some stronger storms will have small hail. * WHERE...Central WY. * WHEN...Through 11 PM tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail may cover the ground in some locations. Move indoors when storms approach. Secure loose objects that may become flying debris.