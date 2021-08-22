Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Montgomery; Patrick; Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pulaski, southwestern Floyd, northeastern Carroll, north central Patrick and southwestern Montgomery Counties and the City of Radford through 1230 AM EDT At 1144 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Copper Valley, or near Indian Valley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Hillsville Dublin and Floyd. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Patrick County, VA
City
Christiansburg, VA
City
Floyd, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
County
Montgomery County, VA
County
Floyd County, VA
City
Radford, VA
County
Carroll County, VA
City
Indian Valley, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Standing Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy