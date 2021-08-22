Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for New York by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New York The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 215 AM EDT. * At 1143 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported numerous road closures in Hoboken. Spotters reported multiple vehicles stranded and water rescues in Harrison. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Bayonne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Lyndhurst, Rutherford, Secaucus, Harrison, Ridgefield, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo, Kearny and Fort Lee. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Chickasaw County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chickasaw .Recent heavy rain has caused considerable flooding across the warning area. Many area roads are impassable and closed. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, CHICKASAW, FAYETTE, HOWARD AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 223 PM CDT, local law enforcement agencies all report road closures in the region. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain fell over the past few days so area rivers are on the rise and there is standing water in all drainage areas. Some highways are closed in the area so be careful if you have travel plans. Some locations that will experience flooding include Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, West Union, Nashua, Fayette, St. Ansgar, Calmar, Fredericksburg, Rockford, Ossian, Riceville, Elgin, Clermont, Lyle, Elma and Maynard. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Big Stone County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Stone The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Southeastern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Grant County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 743 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Stone City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 750 AM CDT. Ortonville around 755 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Artichoke and Artichoke Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Swift County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Swift by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Swift County in west central Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 954 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Artichoke Lake, or 16 miles east of Ortonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Benson and Lake Hassel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 701 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell over the upper reaches of the CDO Basin where between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flooding is ongoing and has recently passed the Rancho Solano gauge and is moving downstream. * The flood wave will continue moving downstream and should reach The Golder Ranch area near and after 8 pm this evening. The high water will continue downstream to the Santa Cruz River. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Catalina State Park and Biosphere 2.
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Nicollet THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BROWN AND NORTH CENTRAL NICOLLET COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Minnesota. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect until 745 PM.
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Mobile Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 CDT Target Area: Mobile Central STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Mobile - Prichard - Theodore * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation affecting locations such as from the Dog River up through the Mobile River and tributaries, including downtown Mobile. Damage to several buildings. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. The US 90 Causeway will experience significant flooding. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Mobile County EMA: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob LAT...LON 3080 8819 3079 8801 3079 8799 3079 8799 3075 8800 3071 8800 3068 8800 3065 8804 3064 8806 3063 8806 3061 8805 3058 8807 3056 8808 3053 8808 3052 8809 3053 8820 3054 8815 3055 8817 3059 8816 3060 8820 3063 8820 3062 8815 3071 8812 3075 8808 3076 8812 3078 8816 3080 8819
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Storm Surge Warning issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 CDT Target Area: Baldwin Central STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Daphne - Fairhope - Foley * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation in areas such as the immediate shore of Mobile Bay, Mobile River Delta, and tributaries of Perdido Bay. Damage to several buildings. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. The US 90 Causeway will experience significant flooding. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Baldwin County EMA: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob LAT...LON 3066 8790 3055 8788 3044 8789 3044 8786 3048 8783 3053 8783 3054 8779 3050 8775 3048 8778 3042 8779 3043 8773 3037 8774 3036 8768 3036 8768 3035 8780 3036 8782 3037 8782 3038 8781 3038 8779 3039 8776 3041 8777 3040 8780 3041 8781 3043 8781 3044 8780 3046 8780 3046 8781 3044 8783 3040 8785 3042 8790 3049 8791 3049 8793 3054 8790 3056 8790 3059 8792 3062 8791 3063 8792 3068 8800 3071 8800 3075 8800 3079 8799 3079 8799 3079 8792 3079 8787 3076 8787 3076 8783 3070 8784 3066 8790 LAT...LON 3038 8760 3036 8766 3043 8765 3043 8760 3040 8760 3040 8752 3040 8749 3038 8748 3038 8760
Mobile County, ALweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mobile Coastal STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Grand Bay - Dauphin Island - Bayou La Batre * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - For evacuation and shelter information, please refer to: - Mobile County EMA: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - For storm surge threat graphics and other storm impacts: - NWS Mobile: www.weather.gov/mob
Benton County, MNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benton, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Mille Lacs A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1219 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Foreston, or 23 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Milaca around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pease, Oak Park, Glendorado, Ronneby and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
Grant County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 08:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 08:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Grant; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Southeastern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Northeastern Grant County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 914 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corona, or near Milbank, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Milbank around 920 AM CDT. Big Stone City and Lagoona Beach around 930 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Ortonville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in the Klondyke area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 457 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oracle to near Flowing Wells, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove Mountain, and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 701 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms fell over the upper reaches of the CDO Basin where between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flooding is ongoing and has recently passed the Rancho Solano gauge and is moving downstream. * The flood wave will continue moving downstream and should reach The Golder Ranch area near and after 8 pm this evening. The high water will continue downstream to the Santa Cruz River. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Catalina State Park and Biosphere 2.
Jackson County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson; Nobles THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LYON...OSCEOLA NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...NORTHERN SIOUX...NORTHWESTERN O`BRIEN JACKSON AND NOBLES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 miles per hour and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Iowa...and southwestern Minnesota.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Nobles by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson by NWS

Lincoln County, SDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln; Minnehaha FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTIES At 1008 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Sioux Falls. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 inches in 1 hour. The heaviest rainfall will be south of 26th Street in Sioux Falls. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Lake Alvin State Recreation Area and Rowena. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Brown County, MNweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Comfrey, or 18 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hanska. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

