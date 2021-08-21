Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kacey Musgraves Gifts Fans New Music On Her Own Birthday

By Melissa Goldberg
CMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, on her birthday (August 21) Kacey Musgraves gifts us… new music!. In a series of 15 instagram posts, tiled visually as a clouded sky moving from bright-blue of day to a darkened night, the Golden Hour singer presented fans with a chill-inducing taste of brand new music. The first of the 15 social media posts gives 20 seconds audio-visual; after a short intro Musgraves’ distinct vocals chime in with “Let me set the scene..” and that she does. What comes next are 14 audio-free posts, marked without captions, but visuals that highlight, what we’re to assume are lyrics.

www.cmt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgane Stapleton
Person
Ruston Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand New Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Lorde & Jack Antonoff Perform Dreamy Acoustic Version of 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'

Lorde + Jack Antonoff + a rainbow guitar = magic. The pop star released the third video from her live recording sessions shot at the Electric Lady studios with Antonoff ahead of her highly anticipated third album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. The previous two were both performances of the record's lead single and title track "Solar Power," the first being a breezy rooftop concert and the second being a violently windy, "summer storm" version.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat to Host, Kacey Musgraves to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

UPDATE #3 (8/26): Kacey Musgraves is the latest artist to be added to the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. This will mark the singer-songwriter’s first time performing at the VMAs and she’s set to play “Star-Crossed,” the title-track from her next album. UPDATE #2 (8/25): MTV has announced that Doja Cat will also host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @MTV pic.twitter.com/R44V9VRUWo — yeeeeeees (@DojaCat) August 25, 2021 UPDATE (8/24): Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots and Chlöe have been added to the...
Musicat40.com

Lorde Debuts New Blonde Look In 'Mood Ring' Music Video

As the release date for her third studio album inches closer, Lorde just dropped the third song from the project. Not only did she drop 'Mood Ring,' but Lorde also shared the accompanying music video in which she's rocking a new blonde look. In a statement released in tandem with...
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
Musickfdi.com

Luke Combs shares new music video for ‘Cold As You’

Luke Combs has premiered a music video for his latest single “Cold As You,” the latest single released from Luke’s chart topping “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” deluxe album. Combs said about the video: “The team at TA Films did an incredible job on this one. My...
CelebritiesABC News

Kacey Musgraves teases new single she says was inspired by her divorce

After promising that her fifth studio album will be a certified "post-divorce album," Kacey Musgraves has released lyrics that reference the end of her marriage to Ruston Kelly. On Instagram over the weekend, the Grammy winner shared 15 video posts, each containing a single lyric from her currently unnamed single.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Kacey Musgraves' Boyfriend Cole Schafer Posts Never-Before-Seen Photos With the Singer

Kacey Musgraves' new boyfriend is setting the bar high, y'all!. The Grammy-winning Slow Burn singer recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 21. Her new boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, posted the sweetest Instagram post dedicated to the country singer. After splitting from her husband, Ruston Kelly, Kacey looks head over heels for Cole in these never-before-seen photos on Instagram.
Celebritiesmix1079.com

Kacey Musgraves confirms relationship with Cole Schafer

Kacey Musgraves has officially confirmed that she is dating Cole Schafer, a Nashville poet. Musgraves said in an interview, “He did not know who I was, which I loved.” Cole recently celebrated Kacey’s birthday via IG with a collection of photos. He said, “Here’s to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here’s to you writing me back. Here’s to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can’t keep my hands out of. Here’s to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here’s to you making it through thirty-two and here’s to you making history in thirty-three. It’s been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey.”
CelebritiesNPR

Kacey Musgraves, 'star-crossed'

How do you follow up the domestic bliss of Golden Hour when real life doesn't go according to the narrative? That's been a looming question in the life of Kacey Musgraves since her last record took home the 2019 Grammy for album of the year – and since her divorce from fellow musician Ruston Kelly, her courtship with whom helped inspire the record. Today, we have an answer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy