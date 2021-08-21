Kacey Musgraves Gifts Fans New Music On Her Own Birthday
Today, on her birthday (August 21) Kacey Musgraves gifts us… new music!. In a series of 15 instagram posts, tiled visually as a clouded sky moving from bright-blue of day to a darkened night, the Golden Hour singer presented fans with a chill-inducing taste of brand new music. The first of the 15 social media posts gives 20 seconds audio-visual; after a short intro Musgraves’ distinct vocals chime in with “Let me set the scene..” and that she does. What comes next are 14 audio-free posts, marked without captions, but visuals that highlight, what we’re to assume are lyrics.www.cmt.com
