Kacey Musgraves Gifts Fans New Music On Her Own Birthday

Kacey Musgraves has officially confirmed that she is dating Cole Schafer, a Nashville poet. Musgraves said in an interview, “He did not know who I was, which I loved.” Cole recently celebrated Kacey’s birthday via IG with a collection of photos. He said, “Here’s to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here’s to you writing me back. Here’s to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can’t keep my hands out of. Here’s to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here’s to you making it through thirty-two and here’s to you making history in thirty-three. It’s been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey.”