Group marches to protest judge's decision in teen's slaying

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Supporters of the family of a Chesterfield teen who was shot and killed in 2019 held a march Saturday to protest a judge's decision to set aside a jury's guilty verdict in the case.

The group marched from Byrd High School to the Chesterfield County Courthouse to raise awareness about the case of Bryson Mitchell.

The 18-year-old was found shot in a crashed car he allegedly stole in the early hours of Sept. 26, 2019.

A jury later found Demetrius Roots guilty of second-degree murder in the killing.

However, that verdict was set aside last month by a judge who said he did not believe there was enough evidence for the conviction.

That judge's decision drew criticism from Chesterfield County's commonwealth's attorney and the police chief.

Organizers of the march said they wanted the community to get involved to stand against the judge's finding.