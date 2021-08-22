Cancel
Scott, LA

Fire at recycling facility in Scott extinguished Saturday afternoon

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thu61_0bZBpy5900

A motorhome fire was extinguished Saturday afternoon at a recycling facility in Scott.

The Scott Fire Department says that at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, they dispatched to a commercial fire in the 4800 block of Cameron Street at the EMR Southern Recycling facility.

Upon arrival firefighters found heavy flames and smoke emitting from the rear of the facility.

Firefighters say they forced entry into the gate and where they located a motorhome, which was isolated in the recycling area of the facility, engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control, before spreading to any machinery or structures.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. One Scott firefighter was treated for heat related injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.

Units from Duson, Judice and Lafayette Fire Departments responded to assist.

