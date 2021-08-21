North Moore Regroups to Top Carver

The North Moore football team’s defense didn’t start the fall 2021 season off on the right note at Carver Friday night. The home team scored a 99-yard touchdown on its first play from scrimmage, but over the final 39 minutes of the grind-it-out football game, the defense for the Mustangs showed the resiliency that coach Andrew Carrouth said has become common for the program in recent years. The bounceback mentality led to a 26-14 win for the Mustangs to start the season.