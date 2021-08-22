Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Atlantic The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Monmouth County in central New Jersey Central Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Ocean County in southern New Jersey * Until 245 AM EDT. * At 1138 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. More rainfall appears to be forming in a northwest to southeast orientation. A flash flood warning might soon be required. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Toms River, Atlantic City, Lakewood, Jackson, Barnegat, Pleasantville, Hammonton, Beachwood, Brigantine, Absecon, Shamong, and Point Pleasant Beach. This includes the following highways Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 25 and 27. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 38 and 94. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 0 and 7...and between mile markers 13 and 21.