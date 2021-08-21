Cancel
Facebook Relents, Releases Report that Makes Them Look Bad

By Posted by EditorDavid
 7 days ago

"Transparency is an important part of everything we do at Facebook," reads the first line of a first-quarter Content Transparency Report which Facebook later decided not to share with the public. They've now changed their mind, and released that report. The Hill summarizes its findings:. Facebook said that an article...

Did Facebook Withhold a Report that May Have Vilified It?

A few days ago, Facebook released a never-done-before report on what content was most viewed by people in the U.S. last quarter. "Today, we’re releasing the first in a series of reports that will give an overview of the most widely viewed content in News Feed, starting with domains, links, Pages, and posts in the U.S.," said a blog on Facebook's site.
Facebook Is Deleting Hateful Comments About Lizzo – Report

Facebook has reportedly removed hateful and insensitive comments Lizzo has received on their platform following the release of the video for her song "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. According to a report from TMZ on Tuesday evening (Aug. 17), Facebook has intervened to delete crass remarks made towards Lizzo and some...
Researchers Claim Facebook Threatened To Sue Them Unless They Shut Down Project

Researchers studying Instagram’s algorithm said they were forced to shut down their project after Facebook threatened to sue them. AlgorithmWatch, a German research and advocacy organization, issued a statement Friday alleging Facebook had threatened it with legal action. The group was researching Instagram’s news feed algorithm by recruiting volunteers to install a browser extension that automatically scraped their Instagram newsfeed data.
The metaverse will not look the way Facebook imagines it

Much has been said about the metaverse recently, thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook would be evolving into a “metaverse” company. The ensuing commentaries have been numerous, with many imagining a world parallel to the real world, existing with one identity and shape, one set of rules. That’s akin...
Facebook Nixed Unflattering Report on Viral Posts: NYT

Facebook released a report this week detailing the content on its eponymous social network that had garnered the most views, and the dossier showed that family-friendly posts like recipes and animal videos dominated. The company had produced a similar report earlier this year, however, that showed the darker side of Facebook, The New York Times reports: the most-viewed link during the first three months of 2021 led to an article from The South Florida Sun Sentinel about a Florida doctor died after he received a coronavirus vaccine. Facebook executives thought the report would cause a public relations problem, so they decided to shelve it. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the earlier report was nixed: “We considered making the report public earlier, but since we knew the attention it would garner, exactly as we saw this week, there were fixes to the system we wanted to make.”
FTC: Facebook was bad at business, so it “illegally bought or buried” competition

The Federal Trade Commission has refiled its lawsuit against Facebook and has included additional data that it hopes will bolster its case. The refiling is a response to the FTC’s initial case, which was thrown out in June by US District Judge James Boasberg, who did not think the agency provided sufficient data or a sharp enough definition of Facebook’s market in its first filing. Judge Boasberg also dismissed a similar lawsuit against Facebook brought by 40 states on similar grounds.
An unfiltered look at Facebook

Good morning! This Monday, what we learned from an unreleased Facebook report, a judge ruled against Prop. 22, and Google Health is no more. Facebook wants to be more open. Or so said Mark Zuckerberg in 2020: "My goal for this next decade isn't to be liked," he said on an earnings call, "but to be understood." But it turns out the truth isn't always pretty.
Facebook Reports Content Improvement, Concedes 'There Is No Perfect Here'

As part of its continual effort to demonstrate a sense of transparency to its users and the world, Facebook today released its tenth Community Standards Enforcement Report, representing the second quarter of 2021, as well as its first-ever Widely Viewed Content Report, in which anyone can see exactly what publicly shared content is garnering the most engagement on the platform.
Facebook is reportedly mulling a commission to advise on elections

Facebook is considering forming a commission to advise on thorny issues related to global elections, according to a report Wednesday from The New York Times. The company has begun to approach academics and policy experts, who The Times says could potentially weigh in on issues ranging from political ads to election misinformation. What’s more, it is not just US elections where a commission could find itself weighing complicated election issues; the commission would also likely have a mandate to weigh in on closely watched elections in Hungary, Germany, Brazil and the Philippines.
Airlines reveal partnership on Afghanistan evacuation efforts, Facebook releases transparency report, and GM explains second electric car recall

Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. has launched “About Love,” a new campaign featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z , the result of what the brand says is a close collaboration with the celebrity couple. The campaign also features the Tiffany Diamond and is paired with to artist Michel Basquiat’s “Equals Pi,” which has been part of a private collection since 1982 and never appeared in public.
Twitter permanently suspends Alex Berenson over coronavirus tweets

Twitter has permanently suspended former New York Times journalist and author Alex Berenson, a critic of coronavirus lockdowns and mandates, from its platform. "The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation rules," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News in response to an inquiry Saturday night.
Jan. 6 committee wants info from social media companies

The House Select Committee investigating the deadly January 6 Capitol riot sent letters to 15 social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, seeking to understand how misinformation and efforts to overturn the election by both foreign and domestic actors existed on their platforms. The panel specifically asked for data...
Facebook Said To Consider Forming An Election Commission

Facebook has approached academics and policy experts about forming a commission to advise it on global election-related matters, said five people with knowledge of the discussions, a move that would allow the social network to shift some of its political decision-making to an advisory body. The New York Times reports:
Facebook Reportedly Considers Creating an Election Commission, Just in Time for Midterms

Facebook is considering creating a commission to advise the tech giant on election-related issues including misinformation, The New York Times reported. The tech company reportedly contacted several academics and policy experts to draft plans for a commission that will advise Facebook on electoral matters and potentially decide policies related to political misinformation and advertising, several people familiar with the plans told The New York Times. Facebook plans to announce the commission in the next few months to be prepared for the 2022 midterms, the Times reported.
Facebook could launch digital wallet this year: report

Facebook is ready to launch a digital wallet that would let users store cryptocurrencies, a senior company executive said in a US media interview Wednesday. David Marcus, head of Facebook's crypto unit, told The Information news site that company leaders "feel pretty committed" to launch the digital wallet called Novi this year.
Aux Mode Announces Facebook Reporting Rollout

Toronto-based digital rights management and revenue reporting company, Aux Mode, is pleased to announce it is now operating across multiple platforms! This recent expansion to Facebook allows customers to combine multiple revenue reporting files. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005221/en/. Founded in 2014, Aux Mode...

