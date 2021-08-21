Justin Fields is fine after that vicious looking hit

For a rookie quarterback making his NFL preseason debut, the performance might have exceeded expectations. “We always evaluate this thing without context,” NFL analyst Mark Schlereth said. “I don’t know what play was called. I don’t know what the progression of the route was, a lot of times. I mean, you can’t see it from TV copy. But here’s what you can see: You can see great poise. You can see a guy who was in control. You can see a guy that — even when they had these half-field reads and they ran a lot of boot-keeps and those things — man, he understood the progression. He understood where he was supposed to go with the football, and then he got from No. 1 to No. 2 and he made accurate throws.