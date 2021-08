CHICAGO – There was almost enough at the end to bring out the brooms, but it wasn’t quite enough. After an outfield collision in center with two outs in the ninth inning allowed the White Sox to cut the Athletics lead to one run, Eloy Jimenez made solid contact with a pitch to center field. But the hit was right at center fielder Starling Marte, who made the catch to seal a 5-4 victory.