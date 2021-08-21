Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Backed by 3 HRs, Scherzer leads Dodgers past Mets 4-3

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner, Albert Pujols and Chris Taylor each homered, and Max Scherzer won for the third time in four starts since being acquired as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping New York Mets 4-3. The surging Dodgers have won nine consecutive games, matching a season-best win streak. Six of those wins have come against the Mets, who have dropped eight of nine overall. Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth for his 27th save. He hit Kevin Pillar to lead off the inning, then got Brandon Nimmo to ground out and struck out Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Brandon Nimmo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Dodgers Play Cody Bellinger In Center Field & Chris Taylor In Right Field

While Mookie Betts spent a second stint on the 10-day injured list because of right hip inflammation, the Los Angeles Dodgers regularly relied on Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Billy McKinney to fill the gap. Initially, Bellinger was penciled in at right field, while Taylor played center field. However, they...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Beaty leads Dodgers past Pirates 4-3 for 5th straight win

LOS ANGELES — Matt Beaty hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the fifth inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night. The Dodgers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 15 games against the Pirates. Los Angeles has won five in...
MLBNBC Los Angeles

Max Scherzer Shuts Out Padres, Dodgers Win 4-0 for 3-Game Sweep

Max Scherzer pitched 7 2/3 dominant innings to win his eighth straight decision, Austin Barnes hit a two-run home run off Yu Darvish and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers beat the plunging San Diego Padres 4-0 Thursday night for a three-game sweep. Scherzer (12-4) allowed only two hits, struck out...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 4, Mets 3: Nine wins in a row

—— The Mets starter this afternoon? A dear old friend in Rich Hill AKA Dick Mountain, who deserves a damn ring for his work in 2017. Still, the Dodgers need this game and they came out firing with Trea Turner smashing his first career homer as a Dodger and Albert Pujols following up later with a solo shot of his own to make it 2-0.
MLByourbigsky.com

LEADING OFF: Yanks go for 12 straight, Scherzer faces Padres

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Following an off day, the New York Yankees try for their longest winning streak in 60 years when they open a four-game series in Oakland. New York has won 11 in a row for the first time since 1985. The storied...
MLBchatsports.com

While Clayton Kershaw sits out, Dodgers consider how best to utilize him

SAN DIEGO — Max Scherzer and Yu Darvish are the scheduled starters Thursday night at Petco Park. Walker Buehler and Blake Snell started Wednesday night. Clayton Kershaw stood in front of the Dodgers dugout Wednesday afternoon, enduring one of his least favorite parts of the job. This was a big series, with the big dogs on the mound, and Kershaw had to talk about an injury.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Kenley Jansen Reaches 1,000 Career Strikeouts

The Los Angeles Dodgers used 10 pitchers in their 16-inning marathon win over the San Diego Padres, and among them was Kenley Jansen, who tossed a scoreless ninth to keep the score tied at 1-1. It was the right-hander’s second appearance in as many days as Jansen notched his 28th...
MLBYardbarker

Can Dodgers Get By Without Clayton Kershaw In Rotation?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without superstar starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw for about six weeks. The lefty hit the injured list in early July with forearm inflammation, and he’s still working his way back. When he finally does return, there’s a pretty good chance that he’ll take on a...
MLBwcn247.com

Mets retire Koosman's 36 five decades after '69 heroics

NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Koosman became the fifth player or coach to have his jersey retired by the New York Mets, with his No. 36 unveiled alongside placard’s honoring Mike Piazza, Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Casey Stengel. The 78-year-old Koosman was supposed to be honored last season, but the ceremoney was postponed due to the pandemic. Instead, he was welcomed by “Kooz!” chants on a cool night in Queens ahead to Saturday’s game against Washington. His No. 36 was posted all around Citi Field, including on pitcher’s mound and the home-run apple in center field.
MLBwcn247.com

Mets end skid, beat Nats on Conforto's first pinch-hit homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and the struggling New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-3. Conforto helped end New York’s four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump of his own by connecting with the first pitch he got from Mason Thompson. The 28-year-old Conforto was on the bench Saturday for the second time in three games due to a .218 average this season after batting a career-best .322 in 2020.
MLBwcn247.com

Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings. The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets lose 4-3 to Dodgers

For the second time in as many games on Saturday, J.D. Davis found himself batting with the bases loaded and two outs in a winnable game. On Friday night, Davis had struck out in that spot to end the Mets’ most promising rally. The following afternoon, he jumped ahead in the count before running it even, with two balls and two strikes.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

MLB managers, coaches vote Lance Lynn as best AL pitcher over Gerrit Cole

Every year, Baseball America surveys managers, coaches and front office analysts to discover who has the best (perceived) tools in the game across a number of categories. Different pitches are listed in different categories, and the winners for each pitch in the American League don't come off as all that surprising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy