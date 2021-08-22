Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Brainerd

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fifth straight event Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Coming off her first victory of the season Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, Force had a 3.675-second run a track-record 334.98 in the final qualifying session. Bob Tasca III was the fastest in Funny Car with a 3.870 at 334.15 in a Ford Mustang.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Brainerd, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Force
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Fuel#Nhra#Funny Car#Nhra#Ap#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy