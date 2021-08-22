Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying at Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Brittany Force took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying for the fifth straight event Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. Coming off her first victory of the season Sunday in Topeka, Kansas, Force had a 3.675-second run a track-record 334.98 in the final qualifying session. Bob Tasca III was the fastest in Funny Car with a 3.870 at 334.15 in a Ford Mustang.www.wcn247.com
Comments / 0