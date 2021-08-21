Cancel
Wade's pinch-hit HR in 9th lifts Giants past A's 6-5

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the ninth inning, helping the San Francisco Giants rally for a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Brandon Belt drew a one-out walk against Lou Trivino and was replaced by Mike Yastrzemski. Wade followed with his 16th homer. Kris Bryant, Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf also homered for San Francisco, which trailed 5-2 after six innings.

