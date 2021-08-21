Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jones drives in career-best 4 RBIs, Astros rout M's 15-1

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Taylor Jones had a career-high four RBIs and finished a single shy of the cycle, and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the Houston Astros routed the Seattle Mariners for the second straight game, 15-1. The victory comes after Houston won the series opener 12-3 on Friday night. The AL West-leading Astros are 5-1 against the Mariners at home this season and have outscored them 41-12 in those games.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Astros starting Taylor Jones in Tuesday's matchup against Kansas City

Houston Astros first baseman Taylor Jones is batting seventh in Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Jones will handle designated hitting duties after Yordan Alvarez was kept on the bench with an illness. In a matchup against left-hander Daniel Lynch, our models project Jones to score 8.3 FanDuel points...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Taylor Jones making case to remain in the majors

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) As the Houston Astros throttled their friends from Seattle, 15-1, Taylor Jones continued to boost his offensive production heading into a month with expanded rosters. Chas McCormick was scratched from the lineup with left-hand soreness sustained in batting practice, which pushed Jones to left field due to a short bench. The right-hander can play beyond first base, while taking innings at the hot corner and now excelling in left field.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros rout Mariners for second straight game

Taylor Jones jogged to a patch of grass he wasn’t supposed to patrol and prepared to man a position he hardly plays. The Astros’ walking wounded grew by one an hour earlier, stretching this diminished lineup to its limit. The club called upon a 31-year-old rookie waiver claim to play third base, moved a 34-year-old outfielder with an extensive injury history to his most unfamiliar defensive position and gave Jones his sixth major league start in left field.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Taylor Jones' marvelous performance

Taylor Jones began his baseball career as a pitcher. He focused on it during his first two seasons at Gonzaga, but alternated occasional days at designated hitter. He threw in the high 80s, had some run on a two-seam fastball and gave hitters fits with his imposing 6-7 frame. Eventually,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Carlos Correa replacements Astros should target this offseason

If Carlos Correa really is done in Houston, here are three replacements the Astros should consider with their money. It’s unlikely that the Astros will be willing to spend big money on a shortstop, especially after refusing to re-sign Correa to anything close to his actual worth. Spotrac predicts that Correa’s annual value will be something close to $26 million per season.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB, MLBPA Make New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer’s legal situation received a positive update on Aug. 19, but the reigning National League Cy Young winner will not be allowed to return to the diamond just yet. The MLB and the players’ union have decided to extend Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a seventh time. Another decision will have to be made soon since his administrative leave expires on Sept. 3 – for now.
MLBrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dansby Swanson's 6 RBIs lead Braves in rout of Nationals

Dansby Swanson homered twice and had six RBIs as the surging Atlanta Braves recorded a season-high sixth straight road victory, 12-2 over the reeling Washington Nationals on Saturday night in D.C. Ozzie Albies, who had an RBI triple in the third inning and was a double shy of the cycle,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros should not make Qualifying Offer to Justin Verlander

The Houston Astros have a decision to make this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is slated to reach free agency as he is in the final year of his two year year, $66 million extension. That contract has not worked out as the Astros had hoped due to Verlander undergoing Tommy John surgery, limiting him to just six innings in that time.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Each Pitcher’s Best Pitch (Part 1)

The first in a three part series on each Houston Astros pitcher and their best pitch. After a big win in terms of the Houston Astros‘ overall stance in the AL West, Zack Greinke worked through seven innings, proving durability down the stretch. Kyle Tucker hit his first ever grand slam, which is all the team needed to beat the Los Angeles Angels. Greinke’s performance signaled to us, what is every pitcher’s best pitch?
MLBclevelandstar.com

Jonathan India's career night leads Reds in rout

Jonathan India homered and drove in a career-high five runs while Wade Miley threw seven scoreless innings as the Cincinnati Reds sent the visiting Chicago Cubs to their 12th straight loss, 14-5, Monday night. Reds first baseman Joey Votto had three hits to pass 2,000 for his career and join...
MLBABC7 Los Angeles

Reyes homers, drives in 5 runs, Indians rout Angels 9-1

CLEVELAND -- - Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBI, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Reyes' 430-foot blast to center opened the scoring in the first. His two-run single in the...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros demolish Mariners AGAIN (15-1) to secure the series

Offensively, the Astros are officially back to BEAST MODE! After pounding hard the Mariners on Friday 12-3, they defeated them again on Saturday with a 15-1 score to secure this series at Minute Maid Park. 15 hits and nine extra-bases made it for Houston to get its third win in a row.
MLBMLB

Astros snap funk, mount 12 runs in rout

HOUSTON -- After a difficult road trip that produced a 3-4 mark against two teams that aren’t considered to be contenders, the Astros returned home to deliver the type of win they haven’t enjoyed in quite a while: a nice, easy blowout, over a team fighting for a playoff spot.
MLBFresno Bee

Merrifield has 3 RBIs, Perez homers as KC downs Astros 7-1

Whit Merrifield had three hits and three RBIs, Salvador Perez extended a career high with his 33rd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 7-1 on Monday night. The Royals have won seven of their last eight games, taking three of four from Houston at home last...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Drives in two

Correa went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Royals. Correa gave the Astros an early 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout in the first inning, then drove in the game's final run on an RBI double in the third. The shortstop has been locked in at the plate of late, batting .351 with a 6:4 BB:K in his last 10 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy