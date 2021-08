As one of their recent ad campaigns states, “Where there’s a lake, there’s Ebby Halliday Realtors.” The brand recently announced the opening of its newest office, Ebby Richland Chambers, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. The office will serve the residential real estate needs of the Richland Chambers Reservoir area, a thriving lake community about an hour-and-a-half from downtown Dallas, as well as the greater Corsicana area. The new address is 10409 S. U.S. Highway 287 in Corsicana.