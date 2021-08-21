Southwest Airlines apologizes to employees after ‘challenging summer travel season’

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines issued an apology Friday to beleaguered workers who are frustrated over mandatory overtime, a hectic schedule and unruly passengers. Southwest chief operating officer Mike Van de Ven said in a memo to workers that operations usually start to lighten once school starts and the vacation season starts to wane, but that didn’t happen this past week. In the past two weeks, union leaders for pilots and flight attendants issued sharp rebukes to the company, demanding better working conditions.