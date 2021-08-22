Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Coming In Dead Last

All eyes were on the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday with the women’s 100-meter race at the center of attention. We were getting the women’s 100m final we never got to see in Tokyo at the Olympics. Sha’Carri Richardson would finally get to go up against the Olympic podium Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. We thought maybe we’d finally get to see how she’d stack up against the best in the sport.