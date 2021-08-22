Cancel
Sha’Carri Richardson Drops Out Of Prefontaine Classic After Coming In Dead Last

By Paul Meara
BET
 7 days ago
Sha’Carri Richardson’s return to the track was a little short of triumphant. On Saturday (August 21), the sprinter, off of her suspension from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for smoking marijuana, finished in 9th out of nine runners in the 100-meters at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. Her time of 11.14 seconds was far behind winner Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Olympic gold medalist from Jamaica, who clocked a 10.54 – the second-fastest women’s time in history, according to ESPN.

