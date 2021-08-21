Cancel
KC Royals beat Chicago, Kris Bubic misses no-hitter

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe severe weather that never arrived at Wrigley Field Saturday afternoon will, for a long time, make the KC Royals and Kris Bubic wonder what might have been. It was at the end of the Royals’ half of the seventh inning that the fears of anyone watching this game were realized—the threat of imminent inclement weather forced the decision to tarp the field with Bubic closing in on a no-hitter.

