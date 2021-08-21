KC Royals beat Chicago, Kris Bubic misses no-hitter

The no-no song goes on Will a Royals pitcher ever again throw a no-hitter? The last no-no by a Kansas City pitcher occurred 30 years ago this week. On August 26, 1991, Bret Saberhagen, in his final season as a Royal, put the big hurt on the Chicago White Sox. Saberhagen was known for having pinpoint control, a trait that no one on the Royals’ current staff will ever be accused of. Saberhagen knew warming up that night that he had good stuff. He said his command of his fastball was spot on and his curve was biting. The game had some controversy. With one out in the fifth, Dan Pasqua hit a deep liner to the left-center gap. Kirk Gibson, playing left field for the Royals that night, lumbered after the ball and seemed to have a bead on it. The ball caromed off Gibson’s glove as Pasqua steamed into second base. The official scorer, Del Black, initially ruled it a hit, but after watching replays, reversed his call and gave Gibson an error. Of course, in the fifthinning, not many people would.