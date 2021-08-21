Rain puts a halt to New York comeback concert in Central Park

Back in 1980, Barry Manilow sang “I Made It Through The Rain,” but that wasn’t the case this weekend for the 78-year-old pop star. During his set at the We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert in Central Park, the show came to an abrupt end shortly after 7:30 p.m. because of lightning and thunderstorms caused by Tropical Storm Henri. The concert was officially canceled less than three hours later. So while the tens of thousands in attendance missed out on the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Elvis Costello and Patti Smith, they did get to see Manilow, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, Jon Batiste, LL Cool J, Earth, Wind & Fire and more. (Music mogul Clive Davis booked all the musicians for the show.) MAGNET photographer Wes Orshoski was there until raindrops kept falling on his head and he felt the shock of the lightning.