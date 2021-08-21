Cancel
Rain puts a halt to New York comeback concert in Central Park

Miami Herald
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Rain and thunder brought a halt to the city’s comeback concert at Central Park on Saturday night. Music luminaries and thousands of New Yorkers had been partying like it was 2019, hitting a hopeful note late in the second summer of COVID-19, before rain and thunder came in the middle of Barry Manilow’s set.

www.miamiherald.com

