Viewpoints poem: Be Christ to Others

“How time flies!” has become quite a common phrase for me in recent weeks. In a span of a few days, I celebrated several important anniversaries in my life and remembering them and seeing the images on social media has made me nostalgic. It made me realize how quickly time has passed. It amazes me that some events that I remember as if they happened recently actually happened quite a few years ago. For example, I recently met some former middle school classmates whom I had not seen in more than thirty years. It was astonishing how we re-counted stories of the "good old days" and caught up with what had happened in our lives since the last time we had seen each other. Time goes by, but some memories last forever.