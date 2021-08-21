Viewpoints poem: Be Christ to Others

View more in
Religion
Religion|biblestudytools.com
What Will We Do in Heaven?
At some point in life, we have all seen a cartoon that suggests Heaven will involve sitting on a cloud playing a harp. Yet there is nothing in the Bible that would suggest this is what heaven is about. Not to mention that in the era of air travel, we can be certain that no one is sitting around on any clouds.
Religion|Posted by95.3 The Bear
6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not
I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religion|Victoria Advocate
God gives us a preview of coming attractions
When we go to a movie theater to see a film, the first few minutes will present previews of upcoming attractions. They will show you portions of films that are coming soon. These clips are designed to entice us, motivating us to want to return to the theater to see the new film. They just show us enough to get us interested.
Religion|Pastors.com
Testimony: Victory Is Yours in Christ
Hi, my name is Kristen. I am a grateful believer in Christ in recovery for bulimia, overachieving, and perfectionism. Life was crazy, chaotic, and unsteady for me growing up. I was an awkward, nerdy, athletic kid, and I just wante to fit in somewhere. Because of several experiences, I came to believe the lies that I would never be good enough and that I was to blame for everything that went wrong. I thought that the best way to cope was to choose (or force myself) to always be happy on the outside, no matter what. So I started putting on masks. However, inside I started pretending and living in a fantasy life to cope.
Religion|biola.edu
The Aroma of Christ
“How time flies!” has become quite a common phrase for me in recent weeks. In a span of a few days, I celebrated several important anniversaries in my life and remembering them and seeing the images on social media has made me nostalgic. It made me realize how quickly time has passed. It amazes me that some events that I remember as if they happened recently actually happened quite a few years ago. For example, I recently met some former middle school classmates whom I had not seen in more than thirty years. It was astonishing how we re-counted stories of the "good old days" and caught up with what had happened in our lives since the last time we had seen each other. Time goes by, but some memories last forever.
Circleville, OH|Circleville Herald
Viewpoint: Thank your teacher!
Newt Gingrich in 1983 helped launch President Ronald Reagan’s study on Education called, “A Nation at Risk.” One of the conclusions stated, “our schools were so bad that if a foreign power did to our children what our nation’s school are doing, we would consider it an act of war!”
Huntsville, TX|Huntsville Item
The Eccentric Viewpoint: Living the good life
Are you happy with what you have now? I hope you deeply contemplate an authentic and sincere response to this question. If you are truly an American citizen, your response should be positive. We must learn to be content in some areas of our lives and find the good in every situation, even when results seem quite dismal or even hopeless.
Religion|Hanford Sentinel
Christ and Common Sense: Time or intensity?
Recently our family stood on the edge of the Grand Canyon, that immense chasm which is the size of Rhode Island, 216 miles long, 18 miles wide and 6,093 feet deep. Like the six million visitors who visit this awe-inspiring spectacle, our main question was, “What formed this spectacular canyon?”
Religion|mountainmedianews.com
Church memories within a poem
Some people can paint what they see beautifully, while others write with a passion to express their love for a person or thing. On Sunday, August 15, at the Annual Homecoming potluck, the “usual” afternoon was changed up a bit as Jean Bradley told stories and her granddaughter shared a poem which was once read at the homecoming at the same Old Salem Church, on August 31 in 1983, by her very own daughter, Stacey Bradley.
Religion|Victoria Advocate
Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.2:15-17; quote by Christina Rossetti
And upon every high tower, and upon every fenced wall,. And upon all the ships of Tarshish, and upon all pleasant pictures. And the loftiness of man shall be bowed down, and the haughtiness of men shall be made low: and the Lord alone shall be exalted in that day.
Wintersville, OH|Weirton Daily Times
A not-the-poet type writes book of poems
WINTERSVILLE — At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, “rough-and-gruff” longtime mechanic Bob Howell is the first to admit he doesn’t fit the profile of the gentle poet sort. And yet, he is one now and has a book to show for it. It came out in June and is titled “Simple Things...
Religion|am630theword.com
Is Unity in the Body of Christ Possible?
I have lived all my life in the "Bible Belt." Growing up, it was commonplace for businesses in town to be closed on Sundays. On our 15-minute drive to Sunday service, we'd usually pass at least five other churches of various denominations. At our home church now in North Carolina, there are two other churches immediately adjacent.
Religion|Hanford Sentinel
Christ and Common Sense: Citizens of Heaven
The struggle of living a holy life in a fallen world can be overcome if believers find their identity in Jesus Christ, instead of some cheap substitute. In an interview about his book "Dangerous Calling," Paul David Tripp said, “The normal human struggle is 'I look for identity horizontally, when I was hardwired by God to get it vertically.'"
Religion|Victoria Advocate
Bread Crumbs: Lifeboats and lighthouses
I met an interesting man today. As we spoke, he explained that he and his wife both serve as CASA volunteers. CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate.” They have been appointed by the court to supervise and monitor foster families. They visit their homes. They advise the foster parents....
Religion|mainstreet-nashville.com
Running after Christ
This column ran in a recent edition of the Woodmont Christian Church “Inspire” newsletter. Reprinted with the permission of the Rev. Chris Cox. It was a blisteringly cold afternoon in the first week of January, and the first track practice of the year. The first track practice of my senior year. I was a veteran. I was a leader, someone to set an example for the underclassmen. I was down on my hands and knees, sick in the dead grass of the infield. It was not one of my finest moments.
Religion|rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PEARRELL: Approach God on His terms — through Jesus Christ
There is an interesting and instructive account in one of the least read books of our modern Bible, Leviticus. Aaron, Moses’ brother and the first High Priest of Israel has two sons, Nadab and Abihu. These two men (because priests had to be 30 years old before they could actively serve) were also priests.
Religion|Independent Record
Steve Bostrom: Have You Not Read?
The all-knowing God draws us into conversation by asking questions like: “Where are you?” (Genesis 1:9). Remarkable!. Resembling his Father, Jesus also asks questions. Once, I invested a year of Sundays preaching about what Jesus wanted to know. In this column, we’ll think about the questions Jesus posed about reading...
Religion|Posted byPraise 93.3
What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .
What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religion|Fierce Marriage
Two Individuals— Complete in Christ— Making Each Other Better
Remember the movie Jerry Maguire with Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger? The line that got the most attention and was probably repeated most often was, “You complete me.”. It’s hard for me to even type that line without rolling my eyes. While that might be a sweet line for a...
Jeffersonville, IN|southeastoutlook.org
Joshua Elmore a new creation in Christ
Joshua Elmore takes an Uber to and from Southeast’s Blankenbaker Campus every Sunday to attend worship services. “I take a $20 Uber there and back every Sunday. It’s the best $40 I spend all week,” said Elmore, 37. It’s quite a statement from someone who used to spend his entire...
