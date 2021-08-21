Suns add motivation for 2021-22 with latest disrespect
The Phoenix Suns exceeded expectations last season when they ended up in the NBA Finals. After failing to reach the playoffs in 2019-20, the addition of Chris Paul was viewed as an absolute boost. Pundits, though, didn’t see the Suns lording it over the entire Western Conference in spite of their Point God addition. The […] The post Suns add motivation for 2021-22 with latest disrespect appeared first on ClutchPoints.www.basketball-addict.com
Comments / 0