Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, RI

Flood Watch issued for Newport, Washington, Western Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Newport; Washington; Western Kent FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in northern Connecticut, Hartford CT, Tolland CT and Windham CT. In Massachusetts, Eastern Franklin MA, Eastern Hampden MA, Eastern Hampshire MA, Northern Worcester MA, Southern Worcester MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Hampshire MA. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Eastern Kent RI, Newport RI, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Providence RI, Washington RI and Western Kent RI. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Monday morning. * Henri is expected to generate 3 to 6 inches of rain across the watch area. Locally higher amounts are possible. * Rapid rises could be seen on smaller waterways. Urban and poor-drainage flooding may also develop quickly.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
County
Kent County, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
County
Washington County, RI
City
Bristol, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Western Kent Flood Watch#The Flood Watch#Eastern Franklin Ma#Eastern Hampden Ma#Eastern Hampshire Ma#Southern Worcester Ma#Western Franklin Ma#Western Hampden Ma#Western Hampshire Ma#Eastern Kent Ri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy