West Ham will welcome a full crowd back to the London Stadium tonight when they host Leicester in the Premier League this evening, following a campaign which saw David Moyes’ side challenge for the top four places and narrowly miss out on Champions League qualification. The Hammers finished last season with their biggest points total in the Premier League, with most of their matches played behind closed doors due to Covid-19. West Ham finished sixth, a point and a place behind Leicester, with both sides competing for the top four for much of the season. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news, lineups...