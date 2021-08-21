Cancel
A Sunny Sunday Ahead

By Theresa Bryant
KWQC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuad Cities, IA/IL -- It took a while for things to clear out yesterday, but we’ll finally get a chance to enjoy some sunshine courtesy of high pressure moving into the region. Sunny skies, near normal temperatures and low humidity will make for a pleasant day as highs reach the 80′s. Don’t get used to the fine conditions—there will be some changes ahead next week. More heat with highs in the 80′s to low 90′s, more humidity pushing the heat index to the triple digits, and periods of active weather with off and on showers and thunderstorms through Friday. Stay tuned for possible advisories/First Alert Days for excessive heat.

