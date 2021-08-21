James Blake Releases “Life Is Not The Same”
GRAMMY® Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake released “Life Is Not The Same,” the second track from his forthcoming new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, due out September 10, 2021 – available for pre-order HERE, via Republic Records. The song is a collaboration with hit producer duo Take A Daytrip, who notably co-produced the Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow track, “Industry Baby,” with Kanye West.respect-mag.com
