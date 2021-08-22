Cancel
Music

DVSN And Ty Dolla $ign Share Opulent Album Cheers To The Best Memories

By Ayana Rashed
respect-mag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto R&B duo dvsn and multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign share their hotly anticipated collaborative LP, Cheers to the Best Memories on OVO Sound. Following hypnotic singles like “Memories” and “I Believed It,” the full record cements their team-up as a textured, visionary, and sometimes dark take on R&B, soul, and a host of other emotional, intimate sounds. Listen to Cheers to the Best Memories HERE.

