FULTON - Fulton resident and Fulton Block Leader, Lorrie Poyneer, drives into Fulton on 481 every day from work and noticed that the city garden near Aldi’s, was becoming overgrown with weeds. She and her husband Patrick purchased their Fulton home in early 2020 and have fallen in love with this community. Not only is she a 2021 FBB Block Leader, she and Patrick hosted three bands during Fulton’s first Porchfest. Porchfest inspired her to reach out to Fulton Block Builders director, Linda Eagan about a Fulton Fall Festival. The two are now working with the city to host the event on Oct. 9.