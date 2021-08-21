Meghan Markle ‘wears the pants’ in the house, Prince Harry is ‘not an alpha male’ royal watcher claims
Prince Harry is losing his “alpha male” status and it appears that Meghan Markle is “wearing the pants” in their relationship, a royal watcher has claimed. Journalist Danny Kelly’s comments mocking Prince Harry were prompted by Meghan Markle’s recent birthday video in which Harry appeared in the background. The video shows Harry juggling balls in the garden and waving through the window while Meghan announced her new 40×40 initiative.talesbuzz.com
