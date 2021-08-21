Cancel
Zach Wilson's second strong showing among 8 takeaways from Jets vs. Packers

 7 days ago

The Jets made it two in a row on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Packers, 23-14, in Week 2 of the preseason. Zach Wilson impressed once again under center, while Corey Davis and Tyler Kroft delivered on the receiving end of Wilson’s passes. New York’s second win of the preseason was not all roses, though, as the Jets struggled in certain areas and still have a lot of issues to address ahead of their preseason finale against the Eagles next weekend.

