Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Titans defense shuts down Brady-less Buccaneers 34-3

By MARK DIDTLER Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ou0r_0bZB374S00

Briean Boddy-Calhoun returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown and the Tennessee Titans beat the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who played without Tom Brady and several starters, 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night.

Tampa Bay's Tanner Hudson had a 26-yard catch on a pass from Kyle Trask, but fumbled when he was hit by Bradley McDougald. Boddy-Calhoun scooped up the loose ball and went the distance to put the Titans up 20-3 in the third quarter.

After Clayton Geathers picked off a pass by Trask, Matt Barkley connected with Mason Kinsey on a 20-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 early in the fourth.

“They're a playoff team,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of the Titans. “They're a good football team.”

Tampa Bay's lineup was mostly devoid of regulars, while the Titans had a number that started. Brady and his Tennessee counterpart Ryan Tannehill didn’t play. Brady played one series in last week’s opener, while Tannehill has sat out both Titans games.

The lack of starters was expected after the teams held joint practices Wednesday and Thursday that included Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown and Titans second-year defensive back Chris Jackson getting into one of several scuffles.

Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden, two key components of the rebuilt Tennessee secondary taken in this year’s draft, made their debuts.

Molden, taken in the third round, started and was credited with a fourth-down stop on Giovani Bernard that set up Tennessee late in the first quarter for the game’s first score. He had eight tackles.

“It’s really cool to see him go out there and do some nice things and blitz and cover," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "One of his plays led to a big interception. So executing things that we’ve been coaching him to do in that situation on third down.”

Farley, a first-round selection, entered during the first. He was activated from the non-football injury list at the start of August after rehabbing a pair of back surgeries.

“It’s the next step, the return to play," Vrabel said. "He came through pretty good through the practices health-wise which allowed him to be available for the game. We tried to get him close to 16 snaps. We’ll take a look at it. He hasn’t played football in a quite a bit of time. It’s going to be a process. It was a good step just to get him out there to show him what the game feels like.”

IN PASSING

Barkley led the Titans on three first-half scoring drives as Tennessee took a 13-3 halftime advantage. He connected on a fourth-down five-yard TD with Mekhi Sargent with 19 second left in the first. Barkley finished 12 of 16 for 115 yards.

Logan Woodside, who split time with Barkley, was 7 of 8 for 64 yards, including a 23-yard TD to Dez Fitzpatrick late in the third to make it 27-3.

Trask, a rookie from Florida, played the second half for the Bucs and was 13 of 26 for 131 yards and two interceptions.

STATS

Sam Ficken had field goals of 48 and 58 yards during the second quarter for Tennessee. Tampa Bay’s Ryan Succop converted from 49 yards. ... Sargent picked up 78 yards on 16 carries.

SAD NEWS

Floyd Reese, the general manager who assembled the roster for the Titans’ lone Super Bowl appearance, died Saturday. He was 73.

Reese spent 21 years with the Oilers-Titans as coach and executive, and he remains the winningest general manager in franchise history.

INJURIES

Titans: Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones didn’t play and hasn’t practiced since Aug. 2. ... OL Paul Adams left with a wrist injury.

Buccaneers: Arians said there were no injuries to report.

UP NEXT

Titans: close out the preseason with a home game next Saturday night against Chicago.

Buccaneers: wrap up the preseason at Houston next Saturday night.

Arians said the regulars will get playing time in preparation for the regular-season opener with Dallas on Sept. 9.

“We've got so long before we play them," Arians said. “We can't go against Dallas and all of sudden play game speed. We've got to have some game speed under our belt before we show up against the Cowboys.”

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

383K+
Followers
97K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Clayton Geathers
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Tampa Bay#Bucs#Td#Cowboys#Ap#Https Apnews Com Nfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLbardown.com

Bruce Arians had a fantastic response to Antonio Brown punching a Titans DB in the face

While training camp is always fun when it finally rolls around, the sparks don’t truly fly until joint practices begin. Joint practices means you can feel comfortable cheering when your DBs intercept a ball without wondering why your quarterback threw the pick. It’s the first time players can really get the competitive juices truly flowing, and stuff can become personal quick.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Tweet About Tom Brady’s Son Goes Viral

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played together on the New England Patriots for eight seasons during which time the franchise rattled off three Super Bowl wins in four years. As a result, the two old teammates were all smiles when they linked up for joint practice this week in Tampa.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans 34, Buccaneers 3: Moments That Mattered

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. If it seems like the Tennessee Titans’ performance Saturday was unusual for this time of year, that’s because it was. The 34-3 rout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium matched the franchise’s highest preseason point total of...
NFLpff.com

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Some teams are treating Week 2 of the NFL preseason as the dress rehearsal for the regular season, where the starters get their most extensive playing time before Week 1. These were not two such teams, as both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans rested every starter they could get away with, leaving the backups to slug it out.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady successfully recruits son to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is an ageless wonder. The man was the starting quarterback for the winning Super Bowl team in his age-43 season. This offseason, he’s admittedly working on getting people to join him.. sort of. The Buccaneers QB starred in a hilarious commercial for Madden, where...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Ready to Gauge Progress in Joint Practices With the Buccaneers

TAMPA – Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan paused earlier this week when asked if he's looking forward to going to Tampa. "I guess the beach is down there," Lewan said with a smile. The Titans, of course, aren't in Florida to soak up the sun. It's a business trip, in...
NFLKentucky New Era

Titans 1st Practice with the Buccaneers | Practice Highlights

Highlights from the Tennessee Titans in Tampa Bay as they have a joint practice with the reigning Super Bowl Champs. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: 3 Reasons why Tom Brady is an MVP favorite in 2021

Tom Brady has been in the NFL for as long as some of his competitors have been alive, but that doesn’t take him out of MVP contention with the Buccaneers. At this point, it seems like nothing more than a fool’s errand to believe that this will be the season that Tom Brady finally regresses and shows some of his antiquity on the field. In fact, all the conditions seem perfect for an MVP-caliber season for the Buccaneers star above all else.
NFLallfans.co

Open Thread: Titans vs. Buccaneers

The Titans are back in action tonight in their second preseason game, taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like last week, don’t expect to see any starters in this one as both sides attempt to find their best 53. Now with under two weeks until teams have to trim to 53, this is obviously a critical moment for those on the bubble.
NFLtitansized.com

Tennessee Titans called out by Bruce Arians after COVID-19 outbreak

Those of you who have been paying attention have probably noticed that the NFL has relaxed some of its COVID-19 protocols. League offices are entrusting players to really take things seriously as, on a team-by-team basis, there are several franchises that haven’t made it mandatory for their players to take the vaccination. All of those thoughts have a way of crossing one’s mind when you look at what’s going on with the Tennessee Titans over the course of the past week.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Twitter was amazed to learn of Titans rookie ‘Brady Breeze'

Titans rookie Brady Breeze suffered an ankle injury early in his preseason debut Friday night against the Falcons. But that brief cameo was enough to catch fans’ attention, many of whom were stunned to learn the existence of a player containing the names of two NFL greats—five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees, whose 80,358 career passing yards are the most ever.
NFLnewsmemory.com

Bucs’ Brady says Titans ‘D’ is good

TAMPA— Chris Godwin is still extremely fast, by the way. When he sprinted past Tennessee Titans rookie Caleb Farley, fans sensed what was coming as soon as the deep pass was thrown. Touchdown, Buccaneers. They roared, too, when Antonio Brown — still impossibly quick — darted through a move to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy