Wrong Exam Scheduled
I Scheduled Professional VMware NSX-T Data Center 3.0 (2V0-41.20) using Pearson Vue Single Sign on from Vmware Portal. I was presented with NSX experience questions that i answered and then I paid the fees and scheduled the exam. Due to some Glitch the system scheduled me for EDU-1202 Spring Certified Professional that I did not realize until I started the exam at the Pearson Vue Site. I never intended to take this exam nor this is related to my work experience. I have taken infrastructure related exams VCP410,510, 550D and 650D in the past. Spring exam is no where related to my job experience or skill set.communities.vmware.com
Comments / 0