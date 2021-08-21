Cancel
NDSU Volleyball Tops MSU Moorhead in Exhibition Play, 3-0

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State volleyball team topped MSU Moorhead, 3-0, in exhibition play on Saturday night at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. "Today was a great opportunity for us to compete, work through some different lineups with a lot of kids and also play someone other than ourselves," said head coach Jennifer Lopez. "MSU Moorhead did some great things both offensively and defensively and challenged us extremely well, so it was great to be able to compete against them as we head into our first non-conference weekend with a focus to get better in those areas."

