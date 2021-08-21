Saturday, August 21 evening weather

Yet another Summer heat wave continues to bake much of the region. As is typical with these types of warm up, the immediate coastline keeps just enough marine layer to stay very mild while just a few miles inland, things are very toasty! Look for more fog, which could be low to the ground or dense, for our beaches and coastal plains fhrough the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday should mostly mirror what we have been seeing recently. That means widespread 80's, 90's and a few triple digits in the warmest locations. A heat Advisory will remain in effect through late Sunday for most inland areas well away from the coastline.