Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saturday, August 21 evening weather

KDRV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, August 21 evening weather. Smoke will be more widespread tomorrow and temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Storm damage following severe weather Saturday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather and a tornado passed through southeastern South Dakota late Saturday afternoon, leaving a trail of damage in its wake. In Lennox, the school suffered roof damage while the occupants inside were able to find safety. Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says that there are several downed trees and a few homes suffered roof damage.
Environmentcbs3duluth.com

Severe weather possible tonight, quiet Sunday

This evening and tonight: We have the threat of severe weather tonight. The first threat of severe weather lasts through between now and the hours of 5:00 PM. We have a little bit of a break in the action in the later evening hours, but more storms begin to enter the region after about 8:00 PM.
Environmentmprnews.org

Enhanced severe weather risk through Saturday evening

A cold front pushes into Minnesota later Saturday with plenty of moist air out ahead of it. That’s the recipe for thunderstorms. Many could become severe into Saturday night. There is already a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until noon in portions of Minnesota:. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction...
Scottsbluff, NEknopnews2.com

Isolated strong storms Saturday evening with a cooler Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A strong cold front is moving through the area Saturday evening. It has already made it through the Scottsbluff region, causing the temperatures to cooloff dramatically. This same storm system is giving the eastern portions of the region a isolated chance of severe weather Saturday evening.
Environmentmprnews.org

Areas of thunderstorms into Saturday evening, severe weather is possible

The tornado watch that had been in effect for portions of Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin was cancelled around 2:30 p.m. Saturday by the National Weather Service. Periods of showers and thunderstorms are still expected in much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible.
EnvironmentPosted by
WJON

Weather Related Announcements for Saturday, August 28th

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Saturday, August 28th. -- St. Cloud Park and Recreation is canceling the Movie Under the Stars event due to weather. If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellation line at 257-7191 and leave a message.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 8/28 Saturday Evening Forecast

After a sizzling and stormy Friday, things were relatively calmer across the region today. Thick cloud cover and east winds kept the temps in the mid and upper 70s, and while some rain showers moved through, it was nothin’ like the damaging weather last night. Expect clouds to prevail throughout...
Cortland County, NYcortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Saturday, August 28

Your Cortland County weather forecast for Saturday, August 28, 2021:. Warm, humid conditions will persist today with just a small chance for some rain. Sun and clouds will mix throughout the day today. Generally, the morning will be sunnier, while the afternoon will have growing cumulus clouds. A few clouds...
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking more heat for today, storms by Sunday

TODAY: Mostly clear with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100. TOMORROW: A cold front will waver near the area on Sunday and bring scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected, though highs will fall a couple degrees with a heat index in the mid-90s.
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures cool from yesterday

A cooler and more comfortable start to the weekend as clouds gradually build in , there might be a couple of showers here and there. A lot of clouds building in from the west. A southeasterly flow will keep temps much cooler than most of this week, highs will be in the low to mid 70s (but only in the upper 60s at the Seacoast.) There might be a late day shower, otherwise it will be a fairly comfortable day with dew points in the 50s.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Warm tonight, slight chance of a thunderstorm Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. More clouds and a few thunderstorms will cool us off a bit Sunday-Tuesday as a cold front drifts slowly through. Finally, cooler and less humid for a few days Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 90s return by next weekend. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight:...
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Monday

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and Monday. Severe weather is not expected. Expect highs in the upper-80s to around 90 Sunday and Monday. Mostly sunny skies are then anticipated from Tuesday into next weekend, with highs in the lower-90s. Have a great rest of your...
EnvironmentKEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast August 28th

Yet another Summer heat wave continues to bake much of the region. As is typical with these types of warm up, the immediate coastline keeps just enough marine layer to stay very mild while just a few miles inland, things are very toasty! Look for more fog, which could be low to the ground or dense, for our beaches and coastal plains fhrough the overnight and in to early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday should mostly mirror what we have been seeing recently. That means widespread 80's, 90's and a few triple digits in the warmest locations. A heat Advisory will remain in effect through late Sunday for most inland areas well away from the coastline.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Staying quite warm with scattered t-storms for Sunday – Nick

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Hopefully, everyone has had an okay weekend so far. Mother Nature has been slowly turning down the thermostat with each passing day, and it’s much appreciated after we had a hot & humid week across the area. After seeing highs around 94° on Friday, Joplin Regional dropped to 73° this morning before went back to 93° for an official high at 2 o’clock this afternoon.
EnvironmentKDRV

FireWatch: McCash Fire burns 29,479 acres, 1% contained

EUREKA, Calif. -- An infrared flight over the McCash Fire on the night of Augut 27 shows the fire is 29,479 acres and 1% contained. Fire activity increased Friday due to warmer, drier weather and clearer skies. Despite an increase in fire activity, all three helicopters were able to support firefighters’ suppression efforts on the ground throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy