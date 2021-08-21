August 22 Racing Tips: Praiano and Modular Magic can pull off winning trick at Sandown

Want to improve your chances of winning at the horse races? Read on to get some great tips for placing smart bets!. Horse race betting is one of the most popular types of sports betting on the planet. There is nothing quite like a day at the races. The thrill of watching powerful thoroughbreds thundering down the track is exhilarating. The atmosphere at the racetrack is electric, the characters that frequent race days are eclectic to say the least, and seeing your horse cross the finish line can make your entire body fizz with euphoria. But winning doesn’t come easy. Betting on the horses is a whole lot of fun, and certainly makes the races more exciting. But if you actually want to win, you’ll need to take it seriously – in other words, don’t place a bet just because the jockey happens to be wearing your favourite colours.