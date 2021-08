The crypto markets can be hard to predict. So far in 2021, the prices of digital assets have risen to an all-time high. They then later came crashing and then soaring once again. Investors are looking for a way to earn a steady, predictable profit from their Bitcoin and Ethereum. The most lucrative way to do that is with ArbiSmart, the crypto arbitrage project powered by the up-and-coming RBIS token. Is there REALLY a way to tap into a Bitcoin passive income kind of stream? Let’s see.