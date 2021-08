Why Are So Many People Excited About Bitcoin ATMs?. It’s no secret that Bitcoin has piqued the interest of banking authorities as well as investors. Following the financial crisis of 2008, this digital money arose. Satoshi Nakamoto announced the debut, claiming that it was a system that would let anyone to transfer wealth at any time and from any location. For many years, people have utilized this virtual currency to circumvent traditional payment channels and banks. While several cryptocurrencies have appeared after Bitcoin, it is still the most popular.