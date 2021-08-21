Cancel
The Importance of Regulation in Securities Licensing

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Importance of Regulation in Securities Licensing. Since the Democrats assumed government in January, there has been a movement for more progressive regulation of securities licenses in the United States. Following the inauguration of then-President-elect Joe Biden, new laws and modifications to private and public securities in the United States exploded. With the rise of cryptocurrency and the adoption of digital assets, investors are concerned about Gary Gensler, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), who wants to increase regulation for cryptocurrencies, which will likely hurt other securities trading volumes and deter new investors.

