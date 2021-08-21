Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Breanna Stewart on balancing motherhood and on-court success with Storm: 'This is exactly where I want to be'

By Percy Allen The Seattle Times
Yakima Herald Republic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Breanna Stewart certainly has felt love and happiness before, but for the first time in her life she’s at peace. That’s the word the 26-year-old newlywed and brand-new mom used to describe her feelings while obtaining an elusive balance between her professional basketball pursuits and a growing family that now includes wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their 2-week-old baby daughter, Ruby Mae.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Noelle Quinn
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#The New York Liberty#Uconn#Russian#Premier League Finals#Mvp#Team Usa#The Washington Mystics#The Las Vegas Aces#Nos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
CelebritiesNebraskaTV

Breanna Stewart is a mom! Basketball star and wife welcome baby girl

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Breanna Stewart has every title imaginable in her sport. WNBA, Olympic, Collegiate and High School champion. Now, she has her best title yet: parent. Breanna and her partner Marta Xargay welcomed baby Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay to the world via surrogate on August 9. In a touching...
BasketballPosted by
UPI News

WNBA champion, gold medalist Breanna Stewart becomes a mom

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- WNBA star Breanna Stewart recently added another accomplishment to her impressive year: becoming a mother. Stewart announced the arrival of her daughter Ruby on Monday, a week after she led Team USA to a gold medal. Stewart and her wife, Spanish basketball player Marta Xargay, announced...
Celebritieschatsports.com

Breanna Stewart, wife Marta Xargay announce birth of baby girl Ruby Mae

Breanna Stewart, Marta Xargay, Spain, Russia, Anna Burns, association football at the Summer Olympics, Tokyo, The New York Times. The Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart and her wife, retired Spanish pro hooper Marta Xargay, have added something new to their lengthy list of accomplishments. No, it's not Stewart's recently-earned Olympic gold medal — though she acquired both at nearly the same time.
NBAwmleader.com

Olympians Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart lead Storm past Liberty

Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night at Barclays Center. The teams also played Wednesday night and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Storm didn’t have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team’s last two games — both losses — while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
NBAbuffalonynews.net

Storm exact revenge on Liberty as Stewart, Bird return

The Seattle Storm returned to full strength on Friday night, meaning that they also returned to the win column. Jewell Loyd pumped in a game-high 29 points and Breanna Stewart registered a double-double in her first game after the Olympic break as Seattle blew open a tight game late in the third quarter, beating the host New York Liberty 99-83.
NBAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

After Olympics adventure, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart will rest as Storm take on Sky

After 17 days of Olympics, flying across time zones multiple times from different continents, and winning both Olympic Gold and the Commissioner’s Cup, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart might need some rest. So it wasn’t too surprising when Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn announced Saturday that the Olympic duo will...
NBASacramento Bee

Loyd, Stewart lead Storm to 99-83 rout of Liberty

Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night. The teams also played Wednesday night and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Storm didn't have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team's last two games — both losses — while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.
NBANBC Sports

Looking back at Breanna Stewart at 26, as she becomes 27

Breanna Stewart has made 27 trips around the sun, and after each one, she’s accomplished something. Whether it was her first steps, first words, first bucket, a championship, an Olympic medal, personal accolade, each year of her life has had a defining moment. As she turns 27 today, let's look...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
Saint Paul, MNfox9.com

St. Paul's Suni Lee to compete in 'Dancing with the Stars'

(FOX 9) - Minnesota's very own reigning gymnastics all-around Olympic champion is hitting the dance floor. Suni Lee announced on Twitter she will be joining season 30 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." Lee captured the spotlight during the Tokyo Games when she won the gold in the gymnastics all-around,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy