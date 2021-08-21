Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Photos from the Archive: Back to School

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur next series from the Advocate’s image negative archive features scenes from various back-to-school editions over the last few decades. From maintenance crews getting all the buildings ready for the return of students, and teachers training and prepping classrooms, to parents shopping for clothes and school supplies, and even a journey through some back-to-school fashion trends of yesteryear, everyone is gearing up for a brand new school year.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Entertainment
Victoria, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Fashion Trends#School Supplies#Advocate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy