Lyles' strong start leads Rangers over sloppy Red Sox, 10-1

ABC News
 7 days ago

Former Boston utilityman Brock Holt hit two RBI singles, and the Texas Rangers used a surprisingly strong start by Jordan Lyles to beat the sloppy Red Sox 10-1 on Saturday night.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Rangers, who entered with the majors’ fewest wins since the All-Star break at 7-25. Andy Ibáñez and Adolis Garcia each had two of Texas’ season-high seven doubles, and center fielder DJ Peters made a terrific defensive play.

“That was one of our better games on all sides of the ball,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Jordan really set the tone with the way he was throwing the ball. You could tell he had good stuff early.”

Lyles (6-10) pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his 50th career win. He came in 0-5 with a 7.46 ERA in six starts since the All-Star break and owned the AL’s highest qualifying ERA at 5.55.

“I felt comfortable out there for the whole game,” he said.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Garcia and Ibáñez each had three of the Rangers’ 17 hits.

Kiké Hernández had an RBI single for the Red Sox, who committed a season-high five errors, had two wild pitches and two baserunners cut down.

“That was embarrassing today,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “It's not acceptable. For a team that's fighting for the playoffs to show up like that, and play like that, it doesn't matter if you win or lose the game, it's how you win or lose the game. That's not acceptable.”

Holt was with the Red Sox from 2013-19. He was part of the 2018 world champions, hitting for the only cycle in MLB postseason history that year.

“This place was home,” said Holt, who got a warm reception for the second straight night. “I got married playing for the Red Sox, had two kids playing for the Red Sox, we bought a house here, so this place is really special to me and my family.”

Peters made two outstanding plays on Rafael Devers’ deep fly ball, doubling up Hernández at first with a throw on the fly from the warning track after making a leaping catch at the wall.

“We had a little bit of traffic early,” Lyles said. “Obviously, that play DJ made; the game would have looked a little different.”

The Red Sox made two throwing errors on consecutive hits during a three-run fourth that chased Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7) and made it 5-1.

Second baseman Hernández threw wildly to the plate on Holt’s run-scoring single. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts fired wide of first on Garcia’s infield hit, scoring Kiner-Falefa, but all three runs in the inning ended up being earned.

Devers bobbled a grounder and Hunter Renfroe misplayed a ball in right during a four-run eighth.

Rodriguez lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs and eight hits.

“It's just one of those games that you have to turn the page and look forward to the next game,” he said. “You can't let the way that things happened today get into your mind for the next game.”

PLAYING THE MONSTER

Rookie infielder Ibáñez, in his fifth professional season, made just his second career start in left field. He played in front of Fenway Park’s 37-foot high Green Monster, handling three fly balls.

So, what advice did Woodward give him?

“If it’s hit in the air, just catch it,” Woodward said he told him.

BIRTHDAY BOYS

Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez turned 34 on Saturday, and catcher Christian Vázquez turned 31.

They were involved in a play when Vázquez singled, but right fielder Garcia cut down Martinez at the plate.

WORTH NOTING

Woodward reinserted left-handed-hitting first baseman Nathaniel Lowe into the lineup after giving him Friday night off when the club faced lefty Chris Sale, hoping the struggling young player could relax after going just 1 for 14 in his previous four games. He doubled off the Green Monster his first at-bat. … The Rangers signed 30-year-old free agent RHP Buck Farmer to a minor league contract. He was released by Detroit on Aug. 17.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: Vázquez played after having to leave Friday’s game early because he took a foul tip off the top of the left knee.

UP NEXT

Texas LHP Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.88 ERA) is scheduled to face Boston RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.91) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon, but the game is in question with the approach of Hurricane Henri.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

