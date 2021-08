MACON, Ga. – The Mercer Bears concluded exhibition play with a 2-0 loss to Power-5 foe Auburn in Betts Stadium on Saturday night. With the field soggy and steady rain leading up to kickoff, the Orange & Black defense dug in and held Auburn scoreless in the first half. The Mercer backline did not allow the Tigers to attempt a shot until the 20th minute, and freshman goalkeeper Lindsay Bell showed poise in the net, making the save. Bell was challenged just five minutes later and dove to her right, making a beautiful diving stop and flicking the ball beyond the right post.