Lazar: Thoughts on All 35 Defensive Players on the Patriots Roster This Summer
After viewing 15 training camp practices and two preseason games, here’s a thought on every defensive player who participated in Patriots training camp this summer:. – Lawrence Guy: Some might say what Lawrence Guy does on the defensive line isn’t sexy, but others would call it downright erotic. Guy’s ability to absorb double-team/combination blocks and park his massive frame in his gap is teach-tape for every D-linemen that wants to play for Belichick.www.clnsmedia.com
