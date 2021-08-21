OMP News & Photos: New Farm Stand, Road Erosion, Cigarette Boats & More

Here’s a roundup of OMP news and photos this week…. New Farm Stand Alert. My nephew, Nic Johnson (my brother Ward’s son), just opened a new farm stand on Center Road. If you’re heading north on Center, the cute red-and-white stand is on the left just before you get to the Smokey Hollow intersection. Everything is grown right on their farm, and he currently has small bags of peaches for $4 and $5, 1/2 bushel bags for $15, and sweet corn for .25 cents each. They’ve been selling out, so I recommend getting there early in the day.