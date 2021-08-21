Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

What can I do to keep this speeding ticket off my record (63 in a 55)?

By Asked in Emerald Isle, NC
avvo.com
 7 days ago

I was leaving a gas station to head home and the road I was turning onto is a 55mph, so traffic on the road is normally 60-65ish. As I was getting ready to turn I saw a line of traffic coming my way and I didn't want to get caught behind that so I drove out of the parking lot and picked up a bit of speed to fall into line with on-coming traffic. The cop must have caught my speed just after I made that turn because I immediately slowed down for the upcoming school zone. The cop that pulled me over was very nice and basically let me know that the main reason he did this was because he had a ride-along with him.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
F. Lee Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Ticket#Specific Speed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This in Your Home, Throw It Out Immediately

Keeping the air in your home clean has felt that much more essential throughout the COVID pandemic. While stuck at home, many people bought new dehumidifiers or air purifiers, or dusted off old ones they had in the basement. The vast majority of these devices are safe to use, but you may want to check to see what you've got plugged in. Recently, close to two million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a significant risk of danger. Read on to make sure you're not currently using one of the recalled dehumidifiers.
Carstecheblog.com

Why Leaving a Tesla Model X Falcon-Wing Door Open While Driving is a Really Bad Idea

From afar, some may confuse the Tesla Model Y for a Model X, but once the latter’s falcon-wing doors swing open, it’s an entirely different story. They utilize a wide-band radar system to help prevent them from hitting nearby objects when opening or closing. However, this Model X driver in London either didn’t realize that one of their falcon-wing doors was still open or simply distracted when pulling out of the parking spot. Read more to see the aftermath.
Home & Gardenpurewow.com

The One Question You Should Ask Before Fixing Anything in Your Home

Totally cringe-y confession: For the past year, duct tape has been holding up the tiles in my guest bathroom. As soon as they started coming loose, I began investigating my options: What would it cost to do it myself? My sanity. Well, how about hiring a pro? As the initial quotes came in—ranging from $10,000 to $18,000, because, as it turns out, a bathroom that hasn’t been touched since the 1950s needs, well, a total plumbing-to-fixtures overhaul—I turned to duct tape and tabled the idea until I couldn’t ignore it any longer. (Real mature, right? Though I convinced myself that nobody uses that bathroom, so it’s fine…for now.)
CarsCarscoops

QOTD: What Is The Worst Car You’ve Ever Owned?

The worst car I’ve ever owned is undoubtedly one of the ones I miss the most: a 1986 GMC C10 with a 5.7-liter V8 I’ve written about in the past. Today, we’re asking you to share your stories, too. I bought the truck about an hour and a half away...
Carssecurityboulevard.com

Tesla Ajar “Falcon” Door Hits London Bus

A video making the rounds on social media asks the simple question how a Tesla driver can ignore big red warning lights and “proceed with caution” text on the dashboard?. Perhaps the better question is why engineers fail to close the door as its wheels start moving (obviously with obstruction sensors to prevent crushing things, which I know is problematic for Tesla given its reputation for horrible obstruction sensing).
Posted by
MotorBiscuit

Following Distance: A Safe Driving Tactic Nobody Uses

I drive a lot, especially on highways, and have picked up a few driving tactics as I’ve chowed down the miles. But the road is riddled with these annoying things called “other drivers,” who actively try to make things miserable. They weave through lanes, never use their blinker, and disregard safe driving strategies just to shave two minutes off their travel time. But nothing irks me more than people who don’t maintain a proper following distance not just because it’s annoying, but because it’s deadly.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

There’s a Right and Wrong Way to Break In a New Car

You’ve gone through negotiations, have signed along the dotted line, and are now the proud owner of a new car. Now what? Do you have to break in a new car? If you want your new car to last, doing so is a good idea. Don’t just take our word for it, though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy