What can I do to keep this speeding ticket off my record (63 in a 55)?

I was leaving a gas station to head home and the road I was turning onto is a 55mph, so traffic on the road is normally 60-65ish. As I was getting ready to turn I saw a line of traffic coming my way and I didn't want to get caught behind that so I drove out of the parking lot and picked up a bit of speed to fall into line with on-coming traffic. The cop must have caught my speed just after I made that turn because I immediately slowed down for the upcoming school zone. The cop that pulled me over was very nice and basically let me know that the main reason he did this was because he had a ride-along with him.