Jets’ Zach Wilson earns praise from Aaron Rodgers, NFL Twitter as he impresses vs. Packers
Zach Wilson used to make sure he watched Aaron Rodgers every Sunday when he was growing up. On Saturday, it was Rodgers watching Wilson as the Jets rookie quarterback tore up the Packers’ defense in his second NFL preseason game. Wilson completed 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help give his team a halftime lead at Lambeau Field before his afternoon came to a close.talesbuzz.com
