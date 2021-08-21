Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets’ Zach Wilson earns praise from Aaron Rodgers, NFL Twitter as he impresses vs. Packers

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Wilson used to make sure he watched Aaron Rodgers every Sunday when he was growing up. On Saturday, it was Rodgers watching Wilson as the Jets rookie quarterback tore up the Packers’ defense in his second NFL preseason game. Wilson completed 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help give his team a halftime lead at Lambeau Field before his afternoon came to a close.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Packers#Nfl Network#American Football#Giants#Nfl Network#Byu#Ochocinco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shares His Opinion On Players Getting Vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine has been a major talking point in the NFL this season due to the league’s strict protocols for those who are not fully vaccinated. On Thursday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on that topic. Rodgers revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Is KJ Wright the Packers Final Piece?

Green Bay Packers fans are ready for the here and now. After a ridiculously tumultuous off-season, the green and gold faithful are ready to focus on the present. What will happen with Rodgers after this season? Who cares. Is Jordan Love capable of being a superstar in this league? Who cares. Has the front office created another Rodgers situation with Davante Adams? Who. Cares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy