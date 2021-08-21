Zach Wilson looks NFL-ready in Jets’ preseason win over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Another test, another passing grade for Zach Wilson. In fact, this one was an A-plus for the Jets’ rookie quarterback. Wilson looked NFL-ready in his second preseason game, completing 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ 23-14 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Wilson read the field well, made a pretty, off-balance throw and never seemed flustered. The only knock was the level of competition faced. The Packers rested nearly all of their starters, just as the Giants did a week earlier in Wilson’s first preseason game.talesbuzz.com
